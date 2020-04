H&M x Klarna

Tie-belt Denim Dress

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Long, straight-cut dress in washed cotton denim. Collar, snap fasteners at front, long, wide sleeves, and cuffs with an opening and buttons. Wide, removable tie belt at waist, deep side-seam pockets, and high slits front and back. Unlined.