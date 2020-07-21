United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
megababe
Thigh Rescue
$14.00
At Megababe Beauty
Protect against chafe once and for all with our non-toxic anti-friction stick. The balm-like formula creates a barrier that sits on top of skin, allowing thighs that rub to glide smoothly against each other. Aloe, grapeseed oil and antioxidant rich vitamin E provide extra hydration for happy, healthy skin! Winner of 2018 Cosmopolitan Beauty Award for Best Anti-Chafe Stick Tested on Megababes, never on animals