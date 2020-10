Champion

The Sweatshirt Chevron Racerback Bra

$30.00 $19.65

Buy Now Review It

76% Cotton, 17% Nylon, 7% Spandex Imported Pull-On closure Machine Wash Signature sweatshirt bra with cotton hand Double dry technology to keep you cool and dry Removable cups for shape and modesty Think outside the gym! Champion authentic originals are athletic wear classics updated with the latest in fabric and fashion.