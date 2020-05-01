rag & bone

The Stealth Mask Pack

Made in USA. Quality Guaranteed. Crafted with care in Los Angeles, each purchase of a non-medical rag & bone mask helps us donate to those most affected by COVID-19. We are keeping our production of these masks in the United States in order to support the manufacturing partners who have supported us throughout our 18 years in business. As a result, our production capacity is limited and we will be re-stocking only periodically. Each pack consists of three masks in three unique, upcycled fabrications. All orders contain a light-indigo mask, a mid-indigo mask, and a dark indigo mask. Fabrications and materials may vary slightly from those pictured.