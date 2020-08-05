Rukmini Iyer

The Roasting Tin Around The World

Discover the new book in the bestselling Roasting Tin series. 75 DELICIOUS FAVOURITES FROM AROUND THE WORLD The Roasting Tin Around the World covers all corners of the globe with brand new recipes. The greatest hits from each region are reworked into quick and easy one-tin meals. The dishes are perfect for weeknight dinners, at-home lunchboxes and family favourites. Rukmini Iyer's vision for the Roasting Tin series is: 'minimum effort, maximum flavour'. This fourth book really delivers on that with its bold, punchy and global flavours. Just chop a few ingredients, pop them into a roasting tin and let the oven do the work. Praise for The Roasting Tin series: 'This book will earn a place in kitchens up and down the country' - Nigella Lawson * 'This book has changed my life' - Juno Dawson * 'It's a boon for any busy household' - Jay Rayner * 'Wonderful. So delicious. So easy' - Nina Stibbe