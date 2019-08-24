Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Brandon Maxwell
The Panther For Together We Rise
$595.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Brandon Maxwell
One pair is exclusively available through our webs... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Shop These Pieces To Benefit The Women’s March
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
Marc by Marc Jacobs
Daisy Enamel Flowers Stud Earring
$47.99
$18.25
from
Jet
BUY
Marni
Hoop And Sphere Drop Earrings
$350.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Lizzie Fortunato
Sun-washed Earrings
$220.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Mociun
Triangle Stud In Pink
$195.00
from
General Store
BUY
More from Brandon Maxwell
Brandon Maxwell
Cape-accented Bias Cut Silk Gown
$2795.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Brandon Maxwell
V-neck Mini Dress
$1895.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Brandon Maxwell
Shawl Collar Blazer
$2195.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Brandon Maxwell
Draped Crepe Halterneck Gown
£1673.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Earrings
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
More from Designers
Fashion
Kara Ross Is No Longer On The CFDA Board — & Tom Ford Announces N...
The Council of Fashion Designers of America is slowly making changes following the appointment of Tom Ford as chairman, and this week marks another step
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Stockholm Fashion Week May Be Cancelled, But These Swedish Brands...
It's been over a month since the Swedish Fashion Council temporarily called it quits on Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), noting the lack of sustainability as
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The CFDA Is Championing Diversity After The Drama Surrounding Kar...
As New York Fashion Week gears up for its spring 2020 offering, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is calling for designers to cast diverse
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted