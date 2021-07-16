United States
Everlane
The Organic Cotton Boxy Raglan Tee
$25.00$10.00
At Everlane
It's all in the details. Made from soft, certified organic cotton, the Organic Cotton Boxy Raglan Tee has a cool notch detailing at the shoulders to make for curved sleeves that add a bit of polish. This T-shirt is certified organic—from seed to shirt. The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification takes over a year to account for every step of production—from the processing of certified organic fiber into yarn, to the dyehouses, mills, factories, and printers.