The Olympia One Piece

$178.00

At Verishop

V-neck Ruched triangle cups Tied shoulder straps Lined Care Instructions: Hand wash cold SKU - #A10135008097200 Solid & Striped Made for a life lived spontaneously, luxury swimwear brand Solid & Striped’s timeless styles are designed to be taken everywhere, from sunny rooftops in the city to glittering beaches far from home. Grown out of a passion for travel and leisure, the label offers essential suits that go between preppy and sporty, classic and chic, and never falter when it comes to fit and globally sourced, quality materials. See more from Solid & Striped › Materials 80% polyamide, 20% elastane