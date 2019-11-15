The Lip Bar

The Lip Bar Vegan Lip Gloss

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

We know exactly what you’re thinking — “A gloss that poppin'?! This canNOT be real!” But oh, it is! Our 90% organic and never-sticky lip gloss formula is jam-packed with moisturizing ingredients like Shea Butter and Green Tea Extract for the ultimate experience, Babe! Not to mention, the color payoff with these bad boys is EXTREME — all you really need is one quick swipe to shut it down for hours on end. Plus, the texture's so lightweight, you'll barely even notice you're wearing anything. Yet trust and believe, everyone else will. In the best way possible! Thank us later.