The Gel Bottle

The Gel Bottle Twiggy

£14.50

Buy Now Review It

At The Gel Bottle

Twiggy is a courageous coral named after the cultural icon and swinging sixties model. As one of the first models to wear a mini skirt, she became synonymous with the garment, paving the way for fashion-forward women. Thanks, Twiggy, here's to breaking the mould.