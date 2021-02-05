Essentials By Anthropologie

The Essential Slim Flared Pants

$128.00 $79.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4123650590104; Color Code: 066 Tailored trousers mean business. That's why we designed our Essentials by Anthropologie collection to keep you polished - and comfortable - well past the confines of 9-to-5. Machine washable for fuss-free care, these slimming pants can be worn on repeat: In an endless array of colors and finishes, you're sure to find more than one perfect pair to suit your style. Polyester, cotton, nylon, viscose, elastane Front button flap and back welt pockets Front zip Machine wash Imported