Solid & Striped

The Daphne Bottom

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Solid & Striped

Sizing+ Modeled in a size S. Model Measurements: Height 5'9, Waist 25", Bust 32", Hips 35" GARMENT MADE: Morocco SHELL: 78% RECYCLED POLYAMIDE 22%ELASTANE LINING: 88% MICRO POLYAMIDE 12% ELASTANE Care Instructions: Hand wash in cold water, lay flat to dry.