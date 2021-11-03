Knack

The Creative Type

Let the creative sparks fly with this set of unique products. A trio of Creative Notions notebooks from Poketo feature geometric shapes on the covers and are ideal for journals. The Wit & Delight BIG Idea Sketchbook has 180 blank pages that can be a canvas for daily journal entries, sketching or poetry. Its larger size and lay-flat binding makes this a desirable paper medium. To kick off the creativity, the gift also contains a set of 10 colored pencils. And to complete the fun, they'll enjoy creating their own abstract art with the "Make Your Own Mondrian" puzzle.