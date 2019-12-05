Freshware

Meal Prep Containers [21 Pack] 3 Compartment With Lids

STAY FIT & HEALTHY- Enjoy Delicious Nutritious Homemade Meals Everywhere With The #1 Meal Prep Containers By Freshware! Are you sick and tired of spending money on buying readymade unhealthy food?Meet The Ultimate Versatile Bento Boxes, Your New Best Friend In The Kitchen! With 3 spacious compartments of different sizes, you can use this set of 21 smart lunch boxes for various snacks without them mixing all together. Your meal will look and taste good all day long! Provide yourself and your kids with a decent meal of controlled portions with main course, salad and even dessert, all nicely packed in this super convenient lunch box! Supreme Quality & Thoughtful Design Combined! Made exclusively of 100% food-safe, BPA, PVC and Phthalate free, FDA Approved polypropylene, these reusable launch boxes are the safest choice you can make. Thanks to their unmatched quality you can: Prepare more meals in advance and freeze them for the busy days when you won’t have time to cook. Microwave them to enjoy a delicious hot meal. Clean them hassle free in the dishwasher! Box Size: 9 x 6.8 x 1.5 inch. Large Cavity Size: 5.8 x 4 x 1.5 inch. Two Small Cavity Size: 4 x 2.8 x 1.5 inch. Volume: 12, 6 and 6 oz, Total 24 oz. Lid Size: 9 x 6.8 x 0.6 inch. These Meal Prep/ Portion Control/ 21 Day Fix/ Food Storage Containers are a great new alternative to expensive Tupperware. Perfect for kids lunch box, meal box for work while they are highly recommended by most fitness experts for meal preps, portion control, and 21 day fix. GET IT WITH CONFIDENCE: Freshware offers you their best free replacement or refund policy in any case! Your Purchase Is Risk Free. ADD TO CART TODAY!