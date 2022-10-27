Breville

The Bambino Plus

$699.00 $599.00

Accessories 54mm Tamper the Razor™ Precision Dosing Tool 480ml Stainless Steel Milk Jug 1 & 2 Cup Dual Wall Filter Baskets Cleaning Tool Cleaning Disc Dimensions (WxDxH) 19.5 x 32 x 31 cm Construction Materials Stainless Steel Capacity Water tank 1.9L Settings 1 Cup, 2 Cup and Steam button Adjustable milk temperature and texture level Hot water via the steam wand Power 1600 Watts Voltage 220–240 volts Warranty 2 Year Repair Warranty Milk texturing Hands-free milk texturing Brewing System 15 bar Italian Pump Ready in 3 seconds thermojet system PID Temperature Control 600W ThermoJet–Integrated stainless steel water path accurately controls water temperature Interface Simple button control Portafilter 54mm portafilter Tamping Manual tamper