Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Baggy by Baggy

The Baggy Fishing Vest

$90.00
At Baggy by Baggy
Hand embroidered in NYC. One size fits most. Model is 5'9" and wearing a size L. Several pockets to stow snacks and trinkets.
Featured in 1 story
7 Fall Vest Layering Outfits
by Michelle Li