Linda Farrow
The Attico Mini Marfa In Green
£190.00
At Linda Farrow
Introducing the Mini Marfa - little sister to the Marfa frame from our collaboration with Milan fashion house The Attico. The slim rectangular sunglasses are hewn from green acetate, beveled and highly polished for a luxurious soft edge finish. Wide temples are detailed with gold branding and blue nylon lenses offer 100% UV protection. Sculpted nose pads and temple tips provide comfort to the wearer.