Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Playboy Pleasure
The 3 Way Cock Ring
$116.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lovers
More from Playboy Pleasure
Playboy Pleasure
The 3 Way Cock Ring
BUY
$116.00
Lovers
Playboy Pleasure
Petal Vibrator
BUY
$74.00
Lovers
Playboy Pleasure
Palm Vibrator
BUY
$98.00
Lovers
Playboy Pleasure
Hop To It Rabbit Vibrator
BUY
$128.00
Lovers
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted