Terra & Co.

Terra & Co. Brilliant Black Oil Pulling

€29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Twinkle Apothecary

Shake well before use. Pour 1 teaspoon of the oil in the mouth, first thing in the mourning. Gently swish and swirl for 5-10 min daily. Spit the oil into the trash can. Do not swallow. When finished brush teeth as normal.