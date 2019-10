Farrow & Ball

Tanner’s Brown No.255

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farrow & Ball

Our darkest drab is named after the craftsmen who tan the hides and skins used to create leather. Tanner's Brown will read as almost black in lower lighting and is extremely useful to create a slightly softer look when used on the interior of fireplaces. It does, however, become browner in color within well lit homes and exteriors due to its warm red undertones.