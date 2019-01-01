Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Calvin Klein

Tango Red Denim Trucker Jacket

$128.00
At Calvin Klein
Made with structured cotton denim, this classic trucker jacket is updated with a tango red wash. designed with a collar, chest flap pockets, branded metal hardware and heavy seaming details.
Featured in 1 story
Millie Bobby Brown Fronts CK's Latest Campaign
by Erin Cunningham