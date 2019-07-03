Petite, powerful and pocket-sized – the most powerful mini-vibe is ready to rock your world. With 8 powerful, whisper-quiet vibration modes, one-button pleasure control, and a body-safe construction, the We-Vibe Tango goes above and beyond when it comes to your pleasure.
Highlights:
8 powerful, quiet vibration modes
1-button pleasure control
100% waterproof
USB-rechargeable battery – 90-minute recharge for up to 2 hours of pleasure
Low-power alert indicator
Body-safe PC ABS thermoplastic – free from phthalates, latex, and BPA
Eco-friendly – carbon-neutral, rechargeable battery, and recyclable packaging
Dimensions: 3.5'' x 0.7''
1-year warranty
Use only with water-based lubricants
External use only