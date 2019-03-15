$395.00

Details https://www.rebeccataylor.com/tailored-stretch-modern-suiting-jacket/002766J659Navy.html $395.00 var yotpoBottomLine = ''; var e = document.createElement('div'); e.innerHTML = yotpoBottomLine; var html = e.childNodes.length === 0 ? "" : e.childNodes[0. .nodeValue; var yotpoBottomlinePlaceholder = document.getElementById("yotpo-bottomline-top-div-002766J659Navy"); yotpoBottomlinePlaceholder.innerHTML += html; Introducing Tailored Rebecca Taylor, a new collection of thoughtful, timeless wear-to-work pieces designed to mix and match. Variations Color: Size: 00 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 Add to cart options Product Actions Add to Bag free 2-day shipping & free returns learn more | sign in Tailored Stretch Modern Suiting Jacket $395.00 Add to Bag