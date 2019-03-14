& Other Stories

Tailored Button Up Shirt

$99.00 $50.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Tailored menswear inspired button up shirt with a large workwear patch pocket and a large pointed collar. Length of shirt: 68.2cm / 26.8 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small Our new capsule collection is a love letter to the art of layering. Get inspired by Camille Bidault-Waddington s style story and let tactile textures and delicate designs intermingle with structured tailoring inspired by vintage workwear.