A relaxed fit T, the shape you wish you could get from just buying one size up, but you know you can’t because if you did, it still wouldn’t be designed with just the right proportions to be as flattering as this one. Oversized. Loose. A little shorter in length than the Jersey Cotton version. This Recycled Cotton fabric (just like our Tiny T) is knitted loosely so it's super light and gauzy-feeling and drape-y which is great, and which also means the loose knit makes it prone to stretching and shrinking so you have to be cool about how you treat it. Definitely pay attention to the care instructions below and select a size accordingly.