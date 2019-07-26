An ode to the best summer of them all — a summer in Italy. A memory of lazy swims, night baths, and olive groves, with notes of orange blossom, honey and afternoon naps.
About the collection: Catbird presents candles, some old, some new, all, a quixotic love letter to our quixotic city.
Tucked inside the lid of each box, a suggested reading list, a small offering from the canon of classic New York stories. Painters and punks, crocodiles and kittens: this is our New York.
