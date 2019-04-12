Fresh

Sugar Rose Tinted Lip Treatment

£19.50

Product Details Sugar Rosé Tinted Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 moisturizes, protects and smoothes the lips with an exclusive blend of moisture-preserving sugar, nourishing precious oils, antioxidant-rich polyphenols and essential SPF protection while leaving a rosy tint. It is proven to provide 6 hours of significant moisture for soft, supple lips. The unique formula offers buildable coverage to customise a sheer or rich hue and is the perfect partner to the best-selling Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15. The Proof* Proven to keep lips moisturised for 6 hours *in vivo