Eloquii

Striped Sequin Slip Dress

$139.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Striped Sequin Dress Close Fit Bodice Elasticize Waist Seam A Line Skirt With Slits Adjustable Strap With Slider Fully Lined Midi Length- Hits Below Knee Model Is 5'10" Size 14 Length On Model Is 49". 97% POLYESTER / 3% SPANDEX Care: Hand wash cold with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Lay flat to dry. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1247907