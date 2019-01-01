Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
H&M
Strappy Sandals
£19.98
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Sandals in imitation leather with narrow straps at the front and straps that tie around the ankle. Seam around the imitation leather insoles and smooth thermoplastic rubber (TPR) soles.
Need a few alternatives?
Nomadic State of Mind
Nomadic State Of Mind Sandals
£99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Madden Girl
Brando Footbed Sandals
$49.00
$29.15
from
Macy's
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Sandals Birko-flor Shiny Snake
$57.00
from
eBay
BUY
ATP Atelier
Rosa Cutout Snake Print Leather Sandals
£195.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Faux Fur Jacket
$129.00
$69.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
V-neck Sequined Dress
$119.00
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Checked Duvet Cover Set
$49.99
$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Faux Leather Pants
$79.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Ballet Flat
$104.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nomadic State of Mind
Nomadic State Of Mind Sandals
£99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Velvet Pom Pom Indoor Slippers
$79.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Joules
Slippet Felt Faux Fur Lined Mule Slipper
$39.95
$19.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted