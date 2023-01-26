Yamazaki Home

Steel & Wood Freestanding Coat Rack

$98.00

Not_applicable Imported AUTHENTICITY: All our products are designed by our in-house team in our headquarters in Nara, Japan. To ensure the authenticity of our products, we recommend purchasing from these sellers: Yamazaki Home, Amazon.com, Red Cat, Sportique, or Sunrise Image. There are no other authorized resellers on Amazon. FUNCTION AND STYLE: Keep your home neat and clean by having a place to hang your coats and jackets, scarves, hats, and handbags. Its modern, stylish design is a great addition for any room or hallway in your house. Ideal for an entryway, living room, bedroom, or just about any corner of the house. PORTABLE CLOSET: When you don't quite have a closet where you need it, or need a central place for grab-and-go items, this lightweight coat hanger rack serves as the perfect stand-in. Use the top bar for hanging clothes, coats, jackets, scarves, hat, or even umbrellas. Use the bottom shelf to store handbags. SPACE SAVER: A slim-profile design, made of steel with a wooden accent, that takes up minimal space. Use with clothes hangers or s-hooks. Hang up regularly used items or clothes that need to dry. LOAD-BEARING CAPACITY: The bottom shelf supports up to 11 lbs. as does the wooden Bar at the top. This slim, cleverly designed freestanding hanger rack is the perfect way to increase storage space in any home. This modern coat rack can be used to hang coats and outerwear, or clothes that need to dry after a wash.