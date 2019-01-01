Oliver Bonas

Start Your Spark Here Bergamot & Honeysuckle Scented Candle

$28.50 $11.00

Buy Now Review It

At Oliver Bonas

Kick of your day with the floral and zingy scent of the Start Your Spark Here Bergamot & Honeysuckle Scented Candle. Combining tangy bergamot with floral honeysuckle and earthy sandalwood, this scented candle comes in a pink ceramic vessel, decorated with 'start your spark here' in orange and gold. OB scented candle has been filled in Sussex, using only the highest quality waxes and cotton wicks to ensure a long, clean and fragrant burn.