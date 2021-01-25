Light in the Box

Starry Sky Projector Meditation Light

【Remote control user-friendly & Ultra Quiet Projector】The night light projector comes with a remote control so you can sit back and create your perfect mood, or if using in a nursery, gently set up an operation from the doorway without disturbing your kid. The remote can help you freely change lighting mode, adjust brightness, start/stop the motion. ★【Astonishing star light projector】This star projector can display both stars and nebula clouds across a variety of different settings. You can have both stars and cloud effect working in unison or independently. They can be static or moving, fast or slow, flashing or solid, creating incredible ambience to any room. ★【Multi-Function Star Projector】The colored clouds alternately rotate and project high-resolution stars. Bring a romantic night, it can be used as a brightness-adjustable night light, starry ambiance light, stage party light, night light for kids, disco ball, game room decor light, home theater accent, strobe lamp, Dj lighting, you can use this star light projector for dancing/parties/ birthday/DJ bar/ karaoke/ Xmas/ wedding/ show/ club. ★【Easy to Use 】The galaxy projector can be adjusted from 4 different angles thanks to the design of 4 plat sides at the base. You can choose to play the projection on ceiling, wall or other directions. Moreover our star light projector comes with a DC5.5 USB cable. It is convenient for you to decorate anywhere. ★【Gift for kids and family】This star projector is a great mood maker, suitable for any room to create relaxing or romantic atmosphere and soothing ambience. It’s a great choice for adults or kids. Perfect for birthday, anniversary or Christmas gifts.