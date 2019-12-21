LEGO

Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle Kit

$129.99 $113.70

Buy Now Review It

Children can build Darth Vader’s feature-packed castle on planet Mustafar with this Star Wars LEGO set! Includes a buildable TIE Advanced Fighter for amazing LEGO Star Wars battling action This LEGO Star Wars Building Kit comes with 6 Star Wars Minifigures including Darth Vader, 2 guard figures, and an Imperial Transport Pilot, and Darth Vader's bacta tank. Castle kit also includes TIE fighter starship. In a galaxy far, far, away, a world of adventure awaits in Darth Vader's Castle, Children will have a blast acting out scenes from the movies with their favorite Star Wars characters! With the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Castle 75251 building kit, children can explore imaginative play while building creativity and confidence, This construction toy includes lots of original LEGO building bricks for endless creative play Darth Vader's Castle measures over 16 inches (41cm) high, 11 inches (28cm) wide and 9 inches (23cm) deep; Star Wars TIE Fighter is over 2 inches (6cm) high, 4 inches (11cm) wide and 3 inches (9cm) long, Building brick set for boys and girls aged 9+ and fans of all ages - 1,060 pieces The Force Awakens on Planet Mustafar for an action packed battle surrounding Darth Vader's Castle. Set the scene for creative play with this LEGO Star Wars building kit, allowing children to create their own battle journey with classic Star Wars Character Darth Vader. This construction toy of Vader’s menacing-looking fortress features lots of building bricks and lots of great details, including a brick-built lava flow, an underground hangar with mouse droid and docking station, ancient Sith shrine with holocron, racks for extra ammunition, and secret compartments hiding more Sith relics. The hangar also houses a buildable Darth Vader's TIE Fighter model with stud shooters and space to sit the Star Wars Darth Vader figure. There’s also a bacta tank, Darth Vader’s meditation chamber with holographic communication unit, and a meeting platform at the top with a defensive stud-shooter cannon.