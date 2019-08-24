The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and New York Times bestselling author Teresa Giudice opens up about the last few tumultuous years in her candid emotional memoir.In her second memoir, Teresa chronicles her life since her release from prison and what it&rsquo-s been like to weather difficult times as a single mother. Though she recounts the happy memories she has experienced, she also touches upon some of the darkest times of her life, including her parents&rsquo- hospitalizations for severe medical issues in late 2016, which led to the tragic passing of her mother in 2017. With unparalleled honesty and courage, Teresa opens up in Standing Strong in ways she never has before, showing her fans what it truly means to be a survivor.