Simply Be
Square Neck Ruffle Bikini Set
£34.00
At Simply Be
This square neck bikini set is right on trend this season in a abstract print. This non-wired non padded bikini top is super comfortable and beautifully finished with a square neck and ruffle straps. The midi briefs sit comfortably on the body and give full bottom coverage, leaving you feeling fabulous on the beach. Love the print? Be sure to check out the swimsuit too! Machine washable. 80% Nylon 20% Elastane Powenet 85% Nylon 15% Elastane