La Sportiva

Sporti Sport Fit Rash Guard

$34.00 $23.99

Buy Now Review It

At Swim Outlet

Offering a skin-tight fit that won't chafe during the most outrageous aquatic adventures, the Women's Solid Lu002FS Sport Fit Rashguard from Sporti provides the all-day comfort and superior UV protection you've been looking for.NOTE: Sizes may run small. Consider sizing up.FeaturesSolid.Long sleeves.Sport fit: skin-tight, body conscious fit.Fabric weight: 6.5 oz (220g).UPF UV 50+ protection.Boardshort connector loop.80% Nylon 20% Spandex.Imported.