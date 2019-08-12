Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Sandro
Split Leather Ankle Boots
$385.00
$154.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sandro
Sandro leather ankle boots • 100% calfskin leather • Wide, round heels • Heels covered with laminated leather • Back zip fastening • Leather sole and lining • Heel height: 3 in
Need a few alternatives?
Nine West
Flat Boots
$179.00
from
Nine West
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Heeled Snakeskin Print Boots
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Spring
Giachetta Mid Calf Boot
$179.99
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Heeled Snakeskin Print Boots
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Sandro
DETAILS
Sandro
Sneakers With Flames
$245.00
from
Sandro
BUY
DETAILS
Sandro
Short Knit Skirt
$245.00
$147.00
from
Sandro
BUY
DETAILS
Sandro
Ciel T-shirt
$110.00
$27.27
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Sandro
Knitted Skirt
$250.00
$125.00
from
Sandro
BUY
More from Boots
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted