StyleWell

Specials & Offers

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Home Depot

Featuring durable, thirsty towels, this 6-piece 100% Cotton White towel set is made with HygroCotton® yarn feels good and looks good. It features patented hollow core technology to give it a softer feel and great absorbency to dry you quicker. And thanks to the technology, the towels actually get fluffier after each wash. They also feature a double needle reinforced hem for added durability. The towels are machine washable and have a low twist construction. Each Set contains 2 bath, 2 hand and 2 wash towels. (Bath 30 in. x 54 in., Hand 16 in. x 26 in. and Wash 13 in. x 13 in.) MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX® [M1SM2WKD2 Hohenstein HTTI. .. This set includes: (2) 30 in. W x 54 in. L bath towels, (2) 16 in. W x 26 in. L hand towels and (2) 13 in. W x 13 in. L wash clothes Loftier after wash Fade resistant and low linting Double needle stitched hems to further ensure long lasting durability 100% HygroCotton® yarn in pile - Hollow core patented technology Machine washable MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX® [M1SM2WKD2 Hohenstein HTTI. is a label you can trust. This label verifies this product was made using materials tested for harmful substances and manufactured in environmentally friendly facilities that have safe and socially responsible work practices. See our full collection of Bath Towels to choose the best option for your home