Dr Organic

Snail Gel Healthy Aging Day Gel

$19.99

Dr.Organic Snail Gel Healthy Aging Day Gel helps restore moisture and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Naturally rich in skin-renewing properties, organic snail gel contains proteins, collagen, elastin, glycolic acid, and vitamins. Sourced from France, this healthy-aging formula is blended with aloe vera and other natural ingredients to replenish and rejuvenate your complexion. Benefits:Made with organic and naturally sourced ingredients to reveal healthier looking skinCruelty-freeVegetarianFree of parabens, SLS, artificial colors, phthalates, petroleum, glycols, DEA, BHT, isothiazolinones, mineral oil, silicones