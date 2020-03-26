Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
kate spade new york
Small Polly Leather Hobo Bag
$278.00
$166.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Small Polly Leather Hobo Bag
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
The Elsewhere Tie Crossbody Tote In Leather
$148.00
$65.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Samantha Pleet
Eclipse Bag
£136.20
£68.10
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Shrimps
Huckleberry Yellow Silver Bag
£473.36
from
Vasquiat
BUY
Céline
Large Cartable Pillow Bag
£1300.91
from
The RealReal
BUY
More from kate spade new york
kate spade new york
Sleeveless Trench Shirtdress
$498.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
kate spade new york
Loves Me Knot Mini Pendant
$104.00
from
Amazon
BUY
kate spade new york
Ks Key Court Ring Dish
$40.00
from
Amazon
BUY
kate spade new york
Loves Me Knot Mini Pendant Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Top Handle
Madewell
The Elsewhere Tie Crossbody Tote In Leather
$148.00
$65.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Samantha Pleet
Eclipse Bag
£136.20
£68.10
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Shrimps
Huckleberry Yellow Silver Bag
£473.36
from
Vasquiat
BUY
Céline
Large Cartable Pillow Bag
£1300.91
from
The RealReal
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted