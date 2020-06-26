Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Telfar
Small Black Shopping Bag
£121.55
Buy Now
Review It
At Telfar
The iconic Unisex Shopping Bag is an Everyday bag for Everyone.
More from Telfar
Telfar
Crew Neck Reverse Appliqué T-shirt
$232.00
$151.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Telfar
Large Tan Shopping Bag
$257.00
from
Telfar
BUY
Telfar
Mini Faux Leather Tote
£122.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Telfar
Large Shopping Bag
$240.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted