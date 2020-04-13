Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Fitness
Slowtide
Slowtide Yoga Towel
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Find your center with this yoga towel featuring a waffle grip for stability and a fun patterned design.
Need a few alternatives?
lululemon
The Towel
C$38.00
from
lululemon
BUY
AmazonBasics
Yoga Exercise Mat Towel
C$23.93
from
Amazon
BUY
Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty Eco Friendly Yoga Mat
£40.00
from
Sweaty Betty
BUY
Evveerlux
Evveerlux Cork Yoga Mat
£40.00
from
Wolf & Badger
BUY
More from Fitness
lululemon
The Towel
C$38.00
from
lululemon
BUY
AmazonBasics
Yoga Exercise Mat Towel
C$23.93
from
Amazon
BUY
TOPLUS
Yoga Mat - Classic 1/4 Inch Eco Friendly Non Slip
$39.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Salomon
Sense Ride 2 W
$120.00
$84.00
from
Salomon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted