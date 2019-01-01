Eyeko

Skinny Brush Mascara

C$26.40

Buy Now Review It

At Eyeko

Extend, volumise and separate with conditioning pro-vitamin B for lashes that reach for the skies Our award-winning slim-design brush with dispersed bristles grabs and captures even the shortest lashes to lengthen, extend and separate like no other. We use a unique botanical blend to promote growth by preventing breakage for instantly longer lashes with long-term lash care. ‘Delivering incredibly long, glossy lashes. And I mean LONG’ – Harper’s Bazaar Size: 8ml Created in London. Made in South Korea.