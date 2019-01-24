bareMinerals

Skinlongevity Vital Power Sleeping Gel Cream

$28.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Restore skin's radiant, healthy looking glow while you sleep. This pillow-soft gel cream, SKINLONGEVITY Vital Power Sleeping Gel Cream, melts into skin, working overnight to help replenish and nourish. bareMinerals mineral moisture technology boosted with hyaluronic acid locks in moisture. Soothing botanical extracts and a unique, mineral-rich superfood called Long Life Herb work as anti-oxidants to help skin recover from daily stress. Sleep beautifully and wake up with radiant, recharged skin.