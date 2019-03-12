Paula's Choice

Skin Perfecting 2% Bha Liquid Exfoliant

Achieve flawless skin with Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, an exfoliating fluid fortified with salicylic acid to help renew skin and minimise pores. Absorbing quickly into the skin, the leave-on exfoliant targets both the skin's surface and deep down, sloughing away dulling dead skin cells whilst penetrating inside the pore to reshape and unclog deep within. Redness and blemishes are addressed and reduced. Its lightweight texture delivers deep exfoliation and increases cell turnover so skin looks renewed and radiant with a more even tone. Salicylic acid harnesses antioxidant properties and increases collagen production; the appearance of wrinkles are reduced and skin feels firmer, healthier. Expect renewed skin with improved appearance, texture and function. Protected, fortified and healthy. - K.N. Suitable for all skin types, especially normal, oily or combination. Non-irritating and 100% fragrance free. Not tested on animals. IMPORTANT: Those allergic to aspirin (acetylsalicylate) should not use products containing salicylic acid (beta hydroxy acid).