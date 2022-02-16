Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
AE
Skater Wide Leg Pant
$44.95
Buy Now
Review It
At AE
Cozy comfort in a wide leg fit with skater vibes.
Need a few alternatives?
Uniqlo
Soft Fluffy Pants
BUY
$24.90
Uniqlo
Athleta
Balance Printed Pant
BUY
$59.99
$89.00
Athleta
AE
Skater Wide Leg Pant
BUY
$44.95
AE
Everlane
The Woven P.j. Pant
BUY
$70.00
Everlane
More from AE
AE
Skater Wide Leg Pant
BUY
$44.95
AE
AE
Luxe Inside Out Cropped Hoodie
BUY
$29.97
$59.95
AE
AE
Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
BUY
$31.46
$44.95
AE
AE
Fleece-of-mind Boyfriend Jogger
BUY
$39.95
AE
More from Pants
Uniqlo
Soft Fluffy Pants
BUY
$24.90
Uniqlo
Athleta
Balance Printed Pant
BUY
$59.99
$89.00
Athleta
AE
Skater Wide Leg Pant
BUY
$44.95
AE
Everlane
The Woven P.j. Pant
BUY
$70.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted