ALEXACHUNG

Silver Cigarette Necklace

$205.00
At ALEXACHUNG
Well, people smoke. Taboo or not, there's no reason you can't dress up your crippling addiction in cute dangling form. Or maybe you're quitting but you can’t quite imagine not having a packet on you at all times.
