Michael Lo Sordo

Silk-satin Midi Skirt

$590.00$295.00
At Net-A-Porter
Michael Lo Sordo is an expert at working with silk - he knows just how to cut it to make the most of the liquid drape. This midi skirt sits at your hips and is sliced open at the sides.
