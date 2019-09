Comme Si

Silk Arancia Sock

$52.00

Style these vibrant red-orange socks with an all-white outfit and let your socks be the highlight. Your feet are bound to get noticed, even from a block away. 100% Italian silk. Reinforced toe. Hits above the ankle. Finished by hand with decorative logo ribbon. European sizing. If between sizes, take the next size up. Made in Italy. Hand wash in cold water. Lay flat on towel or rack to dry.