Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Lee Mathews
Sierra Two-tone Slip Dress
$394.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Light grey and persian blue silk Sierra slip dress from Lee Mathews featuring a two-tone design, a V-neck, back crisscross straps and a long length.
Need a few alternatives?
The Vampire's Wife
Festival Ruffled Tiered Floral Print Velvet Maxi Dress
£1050.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Splendid
Ribbed Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Vintage
Blue Black Floral Dress
£18.00
from
asos marketplace
BUY
& Other Stories
Floral Long Sleeve Midi Dress
£85.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Lee Mathews
Lee Mathews
Elsie Stretch Cotton-blend Poplin Dress
£370.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Lee Mathews
Elsie Stretch Cotton-blend Poplin Dress
$480.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Lee Mathews
Rose Silk-satin Slip Dress
£379.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
Lee Mathews
Elsie Cotton-blend Poplin Dress
$590.00
$413.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
Scoop
Ruched Sleeve Ruffle Faux Wrap Mini Dress
$32.95
from
Walmart
BUY
Scoop
Midi Shirt Dress
$44.95
from
Walmart
BUY
Neon Rose
Neon Rose Midi Shirt Dress With Full Skirt In Sequin
$119.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Topshop Boutique
Green Silk Set
$330.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted